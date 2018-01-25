Revitalised Angelique Kerber thrashes Keys

Revitalised 2016 champion Angelique Kerber made a major statement of intent as she stormed into the semifinals of the Australian Open with a dominant 6-1 6-2 victory over Madison Keys on Wednesday.

Making a mockery of the 21st seeding she landed after a miserable 2017, the former world No1 outplayed Keys in almost every facet of the 51-minute match to seal a semifinal date with Simona Halep.

Halep overcame a shaky start to reel off nine games in a row and 12 of the last 14 games to recover from 0-3 en route to a 6-3 6-2 victory over sixth seed Karolina Pliskova.

"For sure it is going to be a second marathon this tournament," said Halep looking ahead to the semi. She has played Kerber eight times with the series level at 4-4.

"But I’m used to that. I know her pretty well. She likes it here. But I started to like this tournament, after two years in a row losing in the first round," added Halep, in the last four at Melbourne Park for the first time.

After her win on Rod Laver Arena Kerber said: "I was just playing my game, I was not thinking a lot about winners or errors, I was staying in the moment and trying to play every single point.

"I just went out and played like I’ve been playing all week. Just playing my game and enjoying it. I’m just happy to get through and be here in the semis," the German said.

In an echo of her loss to compatriot Sloane Stephens in the final of last year’s US Open final, Keys appeared to be struck by stage fright and offered none of the power and accuracy that got her to the last eight without losing a set.

Keys started the match with three unforced errors and a netted backhand to lose her first service game and barely 15 minutes were on the clock before the German had another break in the bank and a 4-0 lead.

The 22-year-old tried charging the net in a desperate attempt to kick-start her game but a brilliant backhand pass from Kerber brought up two set points and the stanza was hers in 22 minutes when the 17th seed sent a forehand long.

The American briefly came to life to hold for 3-1 in the second set and then unleashed a couple of bombs to put the set back on serve. Her 21st unforced error gave Kerber the break straight back, however, and the 30-year-old sealed it with a third break of the set when the American netted a backhand.

It has been quite a return to form for Kerber in Australia this year after she broke a 27-tournament title drought going back to her 2016 US Open win in the Sydney International warm-up.

Kerber is now guaranteed to return to the top 10 in the rankings even if she goes no further at Melbourne Park. "I’m really enjoying my tennis, I’m really enjoying being on court. I am just happy actually."

Reuters