Grooms worried by protest threat

The South African Grooms Association (Saga) voiced its concerns over a possible protest at Saturday’s Sun Met meeting at Kenilworth, saying mass action "could threaten our earnings and job security".

In a media statement issued by Saga chairman Chophelikaya Simoto, the association states its willingness to engage with Cosatu and the Public Servants Association (PSA).

"We note the call by Cosatu and the PSA for protests at the event if any Mayfair Speculator horses take part. We understand the situation. We empathise with those who have lost pension fund investments, but we do not support mass action which will result in grooms also becoming victims of the situation. There are more than 3,000 grooms countrywide who are worried that action of this kind will make owners want to leave the horse-racing industry, threatening our earnings and job security."

Meanwhile, following calls for action from authorities on the proposed protest, the National Horseracing Authority has issued a statement that it is "in discussions with the PSA with regard to the Sun Met and Mr Markus Jooste’s participation".

In the Sun Met betting market, leading Gauteng book maker Lance Michael said on Wednesday that there had been "an avalanche of support for Oh Susanna, the likes of which I haven’t seen for a long time".

While Michael respects the favourite, Legal Eagle — on offer at 4-1 — he says "the form of the Queen’s Plate might be suspect with so many horses finishing on top of each other.

"If Striker [jockey Piere Strydom] can overcome his wide draw on Last Winter then Dean Kannemeyer’s runner will

surely have a say in the finish."

The book maker has trimmed the price of Heavenly Blue from 28-1 to 20-1 after laying a big bet on Mike de Kock’s Australian import.

Of the other runners, Gold Standard was "pretty friendless at 16-1, but Captain America — a great favourite with punters — has come in a point to 15-1".

There is a 10-race card at the Vaal on Thursday.

Backers might consider coupling Silvan Saint (sixth race) in the horse they fancy to win the Sun Met.