Spaniard Rahm outlasts Landry to win play-off

Jon Rahm birdied the fourth play-off hole to beat Andrew Landry and capture his second US PGA Tour title at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.

Spaniard Rahm, projected to rise one spot to No2 in the world, had five birdies in his bogey-free five-under 67 on the Stadium Course to seize the clubhouse lead on 22-under

par 266. Landry, seeking a first PGA Tour title, rolled in a 4m birdie putt at the 72nd hole to cap a four-under 68 and force the play-off. Both parred the first three play-off holes — although each had birdie chances to win. Rahm broke through when they returned to the 18th for the third time in the play-off.

After finding the fairway at each of the first three play-off holes, he was in the right rough, but still reached the green in two. After he rolled in his birdie putt, Landry missed his from a similar distance on the other side of the hole.

"It’s an amazing feeling… to play the way I did and give myself a chance," said the 23-year-old Rahm.

"Obviously props to Andrew. To birdie 18 from the right rough, having to birdie it, that’s a heck of an accomplishment.

"Either one of us would have been a deserving champion," added Rahm, who defends his first PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, starting on Thursday.

"I never thought I was going to be at this point in my life right now," he said, adding that it was "hard to believe" that he would move past three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth into second place in the world rankings led by Dustin Johnson.

AFP