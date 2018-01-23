Giant-killers Chung and Sandgren living their dreams

Chung’s reward is a last-eight clash with unheralded American Tennys Sandgren, who upset Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (7/9).

The Korean, ranked 58, described Djokovic as "my idol".

"I can’t believe this, dream’s come true tonight."

Sandgren was also in a daze, becoming just the second man in the past 20 years since Frenchman Nicolas Escude to make the quarterfinals on his Australian Open debut.

"I don’t know if this is a dream or not," he said. "I knew I had to come out and play aggressive and take my chances and serve well and thankfully it worked out in the end."

For a composed Federer, it was business as normal.

The Swiss defending champion swatted aside one-time training partner Marton Fucsovics 6-4 7-6 (7/3) 6-2 to make the last eight for an incredible 14th time.

He will now play fellow

veteran Tomas Berdych, a semi-finalist in 2014 and 2015, who demolished Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-1 6-4 6-4.

"We have had some good ones over the years going back all the way to the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004," the 19-time Grand Slam champion said of the Czech.

Of the 13 quarterfinals Federer has contested in Melbourne, he has won the lot.

World No1 Simona Halep eased into the last eight 6-3 6-2 over unseeded Naomi Osaka of Japan, delighted to be off court early after an epic three-setter in the previous round.

While the win was easy, she continues to nurse a troublesome ankle that she rolled early in the tournament.

"I feel it but I’m trying not to think about it and give it everything," said Halep, who has never gone beyond the quarters. She will next play sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who beat fellow Czech Barbora Strycova in three tough sets.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber is the only Grand Slam champion left among the women, and she was given a big fright as she chases her second Melbourne Park crown after beating Serena Williams in 2016.

After crushing Maria Sharapova in the last round, she came up against Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei. At one point Kerber was serving to stay in the match, but she bounced back to win 4-6 7-5 6-2.

"Credit to her, she played unbelievable. I was running everywhere," said Kerber.

The win set Kerber up with a clash against American Madison Keys, a semifinalist in 2015 who has found a new lease of life under the guidance of former great Lindsay Davenport.

Seeded 17, she flattened French eighth seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 in just 68 impressive minutes.

AFP