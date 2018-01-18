Sun Met punters can now bet on trainers

So the wide-open betting on next week’s R5m Sun Met at Kenilworth has got you stumped? The answer could be to back your favourite trainer.

UK book makers regularly offer a variety of bets on big sporting events, but it is unusual in SA. However, Worldsportsbetting is offering punters a different chance to make money on the Cape’s most famous race. It has formed a market on who will emerge as the winning trainer in the grade 1 race, making Justin Snaith, who has five runners in the field, favourite at 5-2.

Snaith has made no secret that his main objective during the Cape season is to take top honours in the Met and he has certainly tuned up in the perfect way by saddling two feature winners last weekend: Bishop’s Bounty in the Diadem Stakes and Sir Frenchie in the Sophomore Sprint.

The quintet that will represent the Snaith stable in the Met are Oh Susannah, African Night Sky, Elusive Silva, Krambambuli and Copper Force. The first-named is the fancy of my pundits as this Aussie-bred filly will carry bottom weight of 51.5kg. The three-year-old will be ridden by Grant van Niekerk.

Sean Tarry, trainer of Horse of the Year Legal Eagle, is joint second favourite at 15-4, with Candice Bass-Robinson, who will saddle three runners, quoted at the same price.