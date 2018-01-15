Sport / Other Sport

Kevin Anderson knocked out of Australian Open in first round by Kyle Edmund

15 January 2018 - 08:46 Agency Staff
South African born tennis player Kevin Anderson. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Melbourne — The UK’s Kyle Edmund knocked out US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 49th-ranked Edmund, who lost to 11th seeded Anderson in five sets in the third round at last year’s French Open, toughed out a 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in almost four hours.

It is only the second time he has reached the second round in Melbourne, while South African Anderson, who lost the 2017 Flushing Meadows final to Rafael Nadal, had made the round of 16 in Australia three times.

The victory set Edmund up with a second round encounter with Uzbek Denis Istomin.

SA-born Edmund is the only British man in the main draw after five-times finalist Andy Murray pulled out with a hip injury.

AFP

