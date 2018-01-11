It does not have the eye-dimming sparkle of a year ago, when Rory McIlroy thrilled large galleries from tee to green‚ but the South African Open‚ which starts at Glendower on Thursday‚ has some local star power.

McIlroy‚ who lost out to Graeme Storm in a climactic sudden death play-off that went back and forth up the 18th hole‚ injured his back during the tournament and it was to have a profound effect on his early season activity.

In the Northern Irishman’s absence‚ tournament host Ernie Els has tried to ensure all the top local talent is assembled.

Els‚ Branden Grace‚ Brandon Stone‚ Retief Goosen‚ Charl Schwartzel‚ Trevor Immelman and Dylan Frittelli have all reported for duty but the highest ranked South African‚ Louis Oosthuizen‚ is absent.

Andy Sullivan‚ Raphael Jaquelin‚ Jamie Donaldson‚ Edoardo Molinari and Storm will lead the international challenge.

Most eyes‚ however‚ will be on the top-ranked South Africans, who have been gathered under the banner of "the boys are back".

The defence of his SA Open title never got off the ground in 2017, so it is perhaps understandable that the gifted Stone recalls little of the event.