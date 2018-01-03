Sport / Other Sport

SA track star Van Niekerk ends successful Qatar rehab

03 January 2018 - 18:05 Agency Staff
Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: REUTERS
Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: REUTERS

South African athletics star Wayde van Niekerk has returned home after a successful one-month rehabilitation programme in Qatar for a knee ligament tear sustained last October.

"The services I received [in Qatar] were world class and I am feeling very positive about my recovery," Van Niekerk said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Olympic and world 400m champion was injured while playing in a touch rugby match in Cape Town, one of several charity-match curtain-raisers to a SA-New Zealand Test. Van Niekerk underwent surgery in the US soon after and the visit to Qatar was planned then as part of his rehabilitation schedule.

No definite track comeback date has been set by the 25-year-old, but he will miss the Commonwealth Games on the Australian Gold Coast during April.

Van Niekerk said the 2019 Athletics World Championships in Qatar would be a "great starting point" for him. "I think Doha would be a great starting point for me to get back and gain my confidence as an athlete and continue to dominate in every event I do."

Van Niekerk is the only athlete to run the 100m in less than 10 seconds, the 200m in less than 20, and the 400m in less 44. He is also the world record holder in the 400m and the rarely run 300m.

AFP

Wayde van Niekerk out for six months

The award-winning athlete will be out of action for an about six months after surgery
Sport
2 months ago

Wayde’s stadium naming hits hurdle

The wall would honour all athletes who have achieved Olympic hero status
Sport
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
With some luck SA cricket can get back its top ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Five who could be famous in SA cricket
Sport / Cricket
3.
Andy Murray mulls hip surgery as he quits ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Searing Brisbane heat cramps Garbine Muguruza’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Stormers squad settled for Super Rugby season
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.