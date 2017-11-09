Red Bull and Ferrari aim for that sting in the tail

Verstappen excelled in the wet at Sao Paulo’s atmospheric Interlagos circuit in 2016, when his racing from 16th to third in 15 laps drew comparisons with some of the greats.

The Dutch 20-year-old has now won two of the last four races, after a run of poor reliability, while Red Bull have scored more points than second-placed Ferrari since the end of the August break.

"As you would expect I’m hoping for another damp race weekend as I don’t think we can be as competitive there in the dry, especially with the elevation changes on the straight," said Verstappen.

Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo, also a winner this season in Azerbaijan, was hopeful even though the circuit is not one of his favourites.

Hamilton has won nine times in 2017, including five of the last seven, and can still equal the career best of 11 in a season, which he achieved in 2014. He took both the pole and victory at Interlagos last year.

Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas is third overall and only 15 points behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, a four-time winner in 2017, with Mercedes determined to finish one-two for the fourth season in a row.

"Now the pressure is kind of off, we can go and enjoy these next couple of races," said Hamilton after Mexico. "This is not an opportunity for us to take our eye off the ball. The pressure is off so we should be able to perform better than we ever have and I believe we can."

Sunday will also be a home farewell for Brazilian Felipe Massa, who is leaving Williams and Formula One.

In 2016 he made an emotional exit only to return when Bottas moved to Mercedes from Williams to replace the retired 2016 champion Nico Rosberg.

"I take so many great memories with me as I prepare for my final two races," said the former Ferrari driver, who missed out on the 2008 title to Hamilton by a single point. "I’m looking forward to ending on a high note...," he said.

