Tennis ‘tattoo’ draw branded a disgrace

Milan — The ATP has apologised after the draw ceremony for the Next Gen Finals on Sunday was branded a "disgrace" when female models revealed groupings with letters hidden under their clothing.

The letters A or B were placed on various parts of the bodies of the eight models involved in the draw in Milan, where the flagship tournament for ATP players aged 21 and under begins on Tuesday.

Players were then asked to choose a model in order to discover which group they had been placed in. One model revealed her letter by lifting up her dress to flash her thigh, while another took off a jacket to expose the letter B on her back.

Former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo took to Twitter on Monday to brand the draw spectacle a "disgrace". Judy Murray, mother to former world No1 Andy Murray, described it as "awful".

In a joint statement with sponsors Red Bull, the ATP said: "The ATP and Red Bull apologise for the offence caused by the draw ceremony for the Next Gen ATP Finals. The intention was to integrate Milan’s rich heritage as one of the fashion capitals of the world. However, our execution of the proceedings was in poor taste."

The inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals was created to revitalise tennis for a new generation of fans and will showcase the young players expected to be winning the game’s big prizes, once the current golden generation has hung up its racquets.

Reuters