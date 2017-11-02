Sport / Other Sport

MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Hockey no longer at crossroads after sponsor’s extension

02 November 2017 - 05:30 David Isaacson
Tim Drummond. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Tim Drummond. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The South African Hockey Association on Wednesday announced its sponsor‚ Crossroads‚ had extended its deal.

"Crossroads sponsorship extension will see them take on the mantle of associate sponsor of the South African men’s national team and in addition will become the headline sponsor of the Premier Hockey League team‚ the Maropeng Cavemen, for the 2017 edition," the association said.

The men’s team‚ already benefiting from the Crossroads sponsorship‚ won the African Cup for the eighth consecutive time‚ beating the hosts 2-1 in the final in Egypt at the weekend to qualify for the World Cup in India in 2018.

"Travelling to Egypt to qualify for any major international hockey event is a tough task‚" said skipper Tim Drummond.

"Our national men’s hockey programme has suffered for many years from a lack of funding‚ but with the support of Crossroads and other … sponsors‚ our latest journey into Africa was fully funded. To receive this type of support from Crossroads provides a massive boost to the national team and [its] positive mind-set."

Crossroads MD Arend du Preez said: "We are very pleased to extend our partnership … as we are delighted to be part of the #SAHockeyRevolution with the incredible growth of the game at youth level and the sport’s strong gender equality positioning."

TimesLIVE

READ THIS

About a third of tickets for South Korea’s Winter Olympics sold with about 100 days to go

Oh, other hotel owners and local authorities say political tension with North Korea and China have chilled foreign interest in the Games, which open ...
Sport
21 hours ago

All-women’s elite Massmart team runner Makhanya eyes Soweto glory

SA’s fastest female over 42.2km this year is unsure ahead of her maiden marathon in her home town
Sport
1 day ago

Farah splits with Salazar to return to London with family

Farah says the decision has nothing to do with doping allegations surrounding the coach
Sport
1 day ago

Wayde van Niekerk out for six months

The award-winning athlete will be out of action for an about six months after surgery
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All-women’s elite Massmart team runner Makhanya ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Ireland game: Boks must face new demands
Sport / Rugby
3.
About a third of tickets for South Korea’s Winter ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks coach surprises with Ruan Botha selection
Sport / Rugby
5.
Coming to a ground near you, the 2023 World Cup
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.