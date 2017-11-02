The South African Hockey Association on Wednesday announced its sponsor‚ Crossroads‚ had extended its deal.

"Crossroads sponsorship extension will see them take on the mantle of associate sponsor of the South African men’s national team and in addition will become the headline sponsor of the Premier Hockey League team‚ the Maropeng Cavemen, for the 2017 edition," the association said.

The men’s team‚ already benefiting from the Crossroads sponsorship‚ won the African Cup for the eighth consecutive time‚ beating the hosts 2-1 in the final in Egypt at the weekend to qualify for the World Cup in India in 2018.

"Travelling to Egypt to qualify for any major international hockey event is a tough task‚" said skipper Tim Drummond.

"Our national men’s hockey programme has suffered for many years from a lack of funding‚ but with the support of Crossroads and other … sponsors‚ our latest journey into Africa was fully funded. To receive this type of support from Crossroads provides a massive boost to the national team and [its] positive mind-set."

Crossroads MD Arend du Preez said: "We are very pleased to extend our partnership … as we are delighted to be part of the #SAHockeyRevolution with the incredible growth of the game at youth level and the sport’s strong gender equality positioning."

TimesLIVE