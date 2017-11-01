Sport / Other Sport

RECOVERY FROM SURGERY

Woods ready for latest comeback attempt

01 November 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Tiger Woods. Picture: JOHN DAVID MERCER/US TODAY
Tiger Woods. Picture: JOHN DAVID MERCER/US TODAY

Los Angeles — American Tiger Woods will make his latest return from long-term injury at November’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the former world No1 confirmed on Monday.

The 14-time Major champion has not played since February after a recurrence of back problems that forced him to miss the 2015-16 season.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," said Woods, who also made his last comeback at the tournament in Albany, which benefits his charity foundation.

Woods is included in an 18-man field that features many of world golf’s elite including world No1 Dustin Johnson and world No2 Jordan Spieth.

Woods has not played a competitive round since firing a 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

He withdrew from the event the next day and underwent another back operation in April, his fourth back surgery in all, and this sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Since then, Woods has posted videos during his battle to regain fitness, most recently footage of him firing a "stinger" shot with a long iron.

During his latest injury layoff, Woods served as a US team assistant captain at the Presidents Cup in September during which said he was uncertain if he would ever return to competitive golf.

The golf superstar has also battled demons in his private life, and was arrested for driving under the influence in May after being found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz by the side of the road near his Florida home.

Woods, who was found to have five drugs including the powerful opioid hydrocodone in his system, later disclosed that he had undergone professional treatment to help him manage his medications.

Woods last week pleaded guilty to reckless driving following the May incident. Under a plea agreement reached in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, Woods will avoid jail time unless he commits major violations of his probation.

AFP

