Wayde van Niekerk out for six months

01 November 2017 - 05:30 David Isaacson
Sprinter Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: REUTERS

Wayde van Niekerk was due to undergo knee surgery in the US on Tuesday night.

He will be out of action for an estimated six months‚ meaning he will miss the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia‚ where he had planned to run the double in the 100m and 200m.

The 400m Olympic and world champion sustained medial and lateral tears of the meniscus‚ as well as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)‚ while taking part in a celebrity touch rugby match in Cape Town.

"Following surgery [at the Steadman clinic in Vail‚ Colorado] he will undergo rehabilitation for six months in Vail‚ Doha and SA‚" said a statement issued on behalf of Van Niekerk.

