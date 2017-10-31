Paul Peter stable in a surprise groove

In football terms, Paul Peter being in second place in the national trainers log is as surprising as Huddersfield Town’s recent win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Peter, who finished in 17th place last season, has made an outstanding start to the new campaign, saddling 27 winners in three months.

Only Justin Snaith has a higher tally of winners.

Peter could add to his total at Turffontein on Tuesday evening, when he sends four runners to the city track. He has prospects of landing a double with Amajory (second race) and Spring Wonder in the sixth.

Piere Strydom has been booked for Amajory and this Philanthropist filly has hinted she will not be in the maiden ranks for long with a second and fourth in her last two outings.

The worry for the Peter yard is that Mike De Kock sends out a well-bred newcomer in the Silvano filly Mable Syrup. Anthony Delpech has been engaged for the ride. Sean Tarry’s filly Amanika, also a daughter of Silvano, rates an each-way chance after a reasonable debut.

Delpech rides Spring Wonder for Peter in the sixth race and this five-year-old has a good chance of going one better following a narrow defeat by Secret Star last time out.

Her dangers include the Tarry inmate Visuality as well as Lucky Houdalakis’ grey filly My Friend Lee, who scored at the Grand Heritage meeting at the Vaal at the end of September.

De Kock sets punters a poser in the seventh race in which his two Aussie-bred runners Raasmaal and Al Fahad are returning from long breaks.

Doosra has his first outing since winning at Greyville in July and may need it, but Dan The Lad has to be included in all permutations after notching wins at Tuesday’s track and the Vaal.

Jockey Gunter Wrogemaan will again partner Paul Matchett’s four-year-old.

Jockey Randall Simons was involved in a car crash last week so the De Kock stable may have to find another rider for Tremendous in the fourth race.

This son of Mambo In Seattle turned in an improved effort on his last start and has to be on the short list of possible winners.

Mister Lister is one to include in the place accumulator as Chris Jonker’s four-year-old has finished in the placings in each of his last four appearances.