MOTOGP
Dovizioso wins to extend title tussle
30 October 2017 - 05:30
Sepang — Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso won a dramatic and damp Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday to keep his world title hopes afloat after championship leader Marc Marquez finished fourth.
"Yes, I am happy to keep my championship challenge alive," he said.
The Italian adopted a cool strategy to stay in the front pack as a downpour just before the start left standing water on much of the Sepang circuit.
Dovizioso crossed the line in 44min 51.497sec. Jorge Lorenzo was 0.743sec slower.
AFP
