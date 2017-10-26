Lewis Hamilton set to finish the job and start the party in Mexico

The high-altitude circuit could well favour Ferrari more than Mercedes, but Hamilton won from pole position in 2016 and arrives now with a haul of five wins from the past six races. The pressure, or what little there is remaining, is all on Vettel. It will take the biggest comeback the sport has ever seen to deny Hamilton now, even if Mercedes continue to urge caution.

"I can imagine every scenario," team boss Toto Wolff told reporters in Texas on Sunday night when asked if he could envisage Hamilton not winning.

"This is motor racing. Sebastian had a DNF [did not finish] in Singapore, scored little in Sepang [Malaysia] and DNF at Suzuka. So it is not done until you’ve mathematically achieved it," said the Austrian, whose team have already wrapped up the constructors’ championship for the fourth year in a row.

Red Bull could also be in the mix on Sunday, with Max Verstappen very much in the spotlight after criticising stewards for imposing a time penalty in Austin that demoted him from third to fourth. That argument is likely to rumble on for a while.

Meanwhile, Mexican fans will be firmly behind Force India’s Sergio Perez, still hoping for a dream appearance on his home podium, and will have an extra local to cheer on when Alfonso Celis Jr takes part in free practice on Friday.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley will have a second chance to push his claims for a Toro Rosso drive after making a strong debut in the US last weekend. He has been kept on while Russian Daniil Kvyat is dropped to make way for the returning French rookie Pierre Gasly.

Reuters