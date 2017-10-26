Sport / Other Sport

Lewis Hamilton set to finish the job and start the party in Mexico

26 October 2017 - 05:30 Alan Baldwin
Leaders of the pack: Briton Lewis Hamilton, left, and Sebastian Vettel from Germany are front-runners for the world title with Hamilton odds-on favourite to triumph. Picture: REUTERS
Leaders of the pack: Briton Lewis Hamilton, left, and Sebastian Vettel from Germany are front-runners for the world title with Hamilton odds-on favourite to triumph. Picture: REUTERS

Mexico City — Lewis Hamilton is a racing certainty to become Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion and any lingering smidgen of a doubt should be swept away at a coronation in Mexico City on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver, 1/500 odds on title favourite with British bookmakers who know a safe bet when they see one, has a 66-point advantage over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with three races remaining worth a grand total of 75.

Hamilton is also well clear in terms of the number of wins, the first decider in case of a points tie, with nine to Vettel’s four.

Vettel has to score 17 points more than Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to keep his championship hopes on life support as far as the next race in Brazil. Regardless of where the German ends up, Hamilton needs to only finish fifth to get the party started. And if the Ferrari driver retires during the race, Hamilton will be world champion before he has even seen the chequered flag.

Hamilton to keep his cool ahead of Mexico title date

Driver just has to finish in top five in next race
Sport
2 days ago

The high-altitude circuit could well favour Ferrari more than Mercedes, but Hamilton won from pole position in 2016 and arrives now with a haul of five wins from the past six races. The pressure, or what little there is remaining, is all on Vettel. It will take the biggest comeback the sport has ever seen to deny Hamilton now, even if Mercedes continue to urge caution.

"I can imagine every scenario," team boss Toto Wolff told reporters in Texas on Sunday night when asked if he could envisage Hamilton not winning.

"This is motor racing. Sebastian had a DNF [did not finish] in Singapore, scored little in Sepang [Malaysia] and DNF at Suzuka. So it is not done until you’ve mathematically achieved it," said the Austrian, whose team have already wrapped up the constructors’ championship for the fourth year in a row.

Red Bull could also be in the mix on Sunday, with Max Verstappen very much in the spotlight after criticising stewards for imposing a time penalty in Austin that demoted him from third to fourth. That argument is likely to rumble on for a while.

Meanwhile, Mexican fans will be firmly behind Force India’s Sergio Perez, still hoping for a dream appearance on his home podium, and will have an extra local to cheer on when Alfonso Celis Jr takes part in free practice on Friday.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley will have a second chance to push his claims for a Toro Rosso drive after making a strong debut in the US last weekend. He has been kept on while Russian Daniil Kvyat is dropped to make way for the returning French rookie Pierre Gasly.

Reuters

Mercedes and Hamilton on brink of F1 titles

The chances of Mercedes wrapping things up in Austin appear to be overwhelming
Sport
7 days ago

Twin disasters strike Ferrari

The Japanese Grand Prix proved to be another notable one for the Mercedes- AMG team
Life
14 days ago

THE MOTORSPORT LAP: Verstappen surprises Formula One leaders

The Malaysian F1 Grand Prix proved fruitful for the Red Bull Racing team
Life
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle
Sport / Rugby
2.
Chiefs, Pirates out to break trophy drought
Sport / Soccer
3.
WP ready to roll in Durban clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
Two Sascoc probes ‘wasteful’
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Birkett at the double in China
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Hamilton to keep his cool ahead of Mexico title date
Sport / Other Sport

Lewis Hamilton’s US Grand Prix victory makes him a shoo-in for a fourth world ...
Sport / Other Sport

Mercedes and Hamilton on brink of F1 titles
Sport / Other Sport

Twin disasters strike Ferrari
Life / Motoring

Mercedes in search of lost speed at Suzuka
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.