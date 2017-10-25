Sport / Other Sport

Birkett at the double in China

25 October 2017 - 05:30 Nick Tatham
Water winner: SA’s Andy Birkett, front, has been in ‘oarsome’ form in China. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/GAMEPLAN MEDIA
International Canoe Federation (ICF) marathon silver medal holder Andy Birkett has won gold in the short-and long-course marathon races at the ICF canoe marathon World Cup in Shaoxing, China.

The more prestigious long-course event took place on Monday, with regular visitor to SA Adrian Boros adding excitement by providing a significant threat to Birkett. Boros finished third at the World Championships behind Birkett and Hank McGregor in September.

It was a four-way fight for the title with Euro Steel’s Birkett, Hungarian Boros, Filippo Vincenzi of Italy and Quentin Urban from France battling it out after they opened a gap on the rest of the field.

As Birkett had done in Pietermaritzburg just over a month ago, he outsprinted Boros and the other two to take the win, with the Hungarian claiming silver and Vincenzi taking home the bronze.

The short 3.6km course was the scene of a significant challenge from Urban and Boros, but Birkett again prevailed to claim the victory, this time by just more than one second.

Bridgitte Hartley’s Fish River Canoe Marathon partner, Kristina Bedec from Serbia, took home the women’s short-course honours.

Jenna Ward’s Fish partner, Anna Koziskova, was the strongest in the women’s long-course race with World Championship bronze medallist Jenny Egan in second and the UK’s Lizzie Broughton third.

