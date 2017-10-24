Foreign trainers set to flock to Mooi River sale

Buyers from Kenya, Mauritius and Zimbabwe are expected to attend Wednesday’s Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale at Summerhill Stud in Mooi River when 62 two-year-olds are due to come under the hammer.

They will arrive at a time when the bloodstock industry is thriving. A look at the results of Tattersalls October Yearling Sale is proof of that — the average was up 29% on 2016.

The highest price for a yearling sold anywhere in the world in 2017 — and the second-highest for a yearling filly sold at auction — was realised when a Galileo filly was bought by Godolphin for £4m.

The emphasis at Wednesday’s sale (2pm start) will be buyers trying to identify which horses look to have real potential in their gallop.

Summerhill supremo Mick Goss is not surprised there is interest from outside SA. "They arrive at a time when we are once again at the head of the breeders’ log, with 21 individual stakes winners emerging from our Ready-To-Run drafts in 2016 and 2017," he said.

Emperors Palace has been a loyal sponsor of the Ready-To-Run sales and November 4 at Turffontein will be the 10th renewal of the Ready-To-Run Cup. "We’re delighted that the sponsors have renewed their commitment," said Goss.

"The big attraction [for buyers] is that the winner of next year’s race will definitely be sold on Wednesday."

Admire Main’s son The Elmo Effect is one of Summerhill’s feature winners in 2017, with victories in the Drum Star and Java Handicaps.

Another of that stallion’s progeny, Unagi, powered clear to beat highly rated four-year-olds in the eighth race at Turffontein last Saturday.

The Summerhill-bred four-year-old, ridden by Gavin Lerena, looked to have a stiff task under 61.5kg, but the Gary Alexander inmate proved too smart for two Summer Cup entries Social Order and Elevated.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis will be making the trip to Mooi River and one of his Summerhill buys, September Bloom, will bid to continue her outstanding year when she takes on nine rivals in Tuesday’s second race at the Vaal. In her last seven outings, she has won twice and has been placed five times.

Jockey Randall Simons, who rides September Bloom, should go close in the sixth race on Alec Laird’s five-year-old Sheet Weaver. The son of Ideal World hinted another win was close at hand when second behind Diamond Dancer last time out.

Muzi Yeni has built up a good partnership with trainer Robbie Sage and this combination can have a say with owner Colin Bird’s Tiger Ridge colt, Christofle. The three-year-old drops in class as his last start was in a 92-rated handicap and Tuesday’s is a lowly 72.