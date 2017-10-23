American golfer Justin Thomas wins CJ Cup

Seoul — American Justin Thomas birdied the second extra hole of a play-off against Marc Leishman to win the PGA Tour’s $9.25m CJ Cup on Jeju island on Sunday.

Both players finished on nine-under-par 279.

After they carded matching pars at the first extra hole, Australian Leishman leaked his second shot into the water. Despite seeing his opponent’s ball splash down in the lake, Thomas opted against laying up and kept faith with a wood, battering his second just short of the green.

Thomas’s eagle putt would come up short but his birdie was more than enough to beat Leishman, who finished with a bogey six.

Reuters