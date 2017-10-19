No nuke fears for golfers in Korea

Jeju — Top golfers brushed off the "crazy" security tensions on the Korean peninsula ahead of the US PGA Tour’s inaugural CJ Cup, which begins on Thursday.

Ten of the world’s top 30 will tee off on Jeju Island, south of the mainland. World No4 and US PGA champion Justin Thomas is the top-ranked player at Jeju’s par-72 Nine Bridges course for an event that carries a huge first prize of $1,665,000.

There have been no big-name withdrawals from the 78-man field despite nuclear-armed North Korea recently firing several missiles over Japan and claiming to have tested a hydrogen bomb in September.

"It’s a crazy situation, we can all agree on that," said Xander Schauffele, who at 23 is one of the bright young talents to have emerged on tour in 2017. "If any inch of my body felt unsafe I wouldn’t be here," added Schauffele, who triumphed at the season-ending Tour Championship in September. "I don’t really know anyone who didn’t want to come to Korea."

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland agreed. "There’s things happening all over the world. We wouldn’t be playing an event here if it wasn’t safe," said McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion.

Among the notable players in a strong international line-up is another former Masters champion, SA’s Charl Schwartzel, and English duo Ian Poulter and Paul Casey.

