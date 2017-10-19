Await The Dawn progeny elevate Summerhill sale

For perfect timing, it does not get much better than this for champion breeder Mick Goss.

At next week’s Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale he will offer the last progeny of Await The Dawn and to say that his progeny are firing is an understatement.

The latest log published by the Sporting Post for the R2.5m Ready-To-Run Cup to be run at Turffontein on November 4 shows there are five Await The Dawns in the first 12 on the log.

The horses in question are Sean Tarry’s colts Big Bear and Genesis, the filly Tammany Hall trained by Paul Peter, filly Pilgrim’s Progress trained by Gavin van Zyl and the colt Ekuseni in the stable of Stuart Pettigrew.

Ill-fated Await The Dawn, who died following a freak accident in 2014, was a versatile performer, winning from 1,400m to 2,400m. His biggest win came in the grade2 Hardwicke Stakes at Ascot.

Commenting on the loss, Goss said: "Here was a horse in the prime of his life whose stock on the ground had caught the attention of some of the country’s finest judges."

A total of 62 lots will be sold at Summerhill Stud on October 25 and the first Await The Dawn through the ring should prove popular as this filly is a half-sister to six-time winner Mr Mulliner. Gary Alexander has trained this gelding expertly and may well run his eye over this new member of the family.

A few lots later an Await The Dawn colt named Bafana out of the one-time winner Insana will come under the hammer. Goss has been brave in naming this youngster given the form of the South African football side.

There are a good number of Visionaires in the catalogue and his progeny also got a timely boost when his Summerhill-bred daughter Takingthepeace notched up her second win at the Vaal on Tuesday. This was a noteworthy performance as this Mike de Kock inmate had to shoulder 62kg and was giving weight to older rivals.

Visionaire — sold to Lammerskraal Stud in a Premier League-like transfer — has already produced some talented individuals, including Heaps Of Fun, Africa Rising and Royal Pleasure. It would be no great surprise if one of his progeny topped the sale.

Other stallions represented on the sale include Brave Tin Soldier, Ato, Traffic Guard and Golden Sword. There is also a colt by Var and a filly by Trippi, sire of grade1 winners Inara, Afrikaburn and For The Lads.

Thursday’s eight-race programme at the Vaal is a Work Riders meeting and Summerhill-bred The Gardner Girl looks poised to open her account in the seventh race. The four-year-old daughter of Visionaire will have Sam Mosia in the saddle.

In the same race, trainer Paul Peter runs another Visionaire filly Aldebaran, who failed to justify strong support on her debut here in August. He will be expecting an improved effort in the afternoon race.

Another experienced work rider is Francis Semela and his mount Flying Russian will be backed to finally make it to the number one box in the fifth race. It is a slight worry that the five-year-old is returning from a rest, so punters should also include No Mans Land and Yaamen in exotic perms.

The first leg of the jackpot looks tricky as two newcomers, Eejabee and Sucha Charmer, will both need a market check. The former is a son of Asiatic Boy and the latter a R180,000 Visionaire gelding trained by Lucky Houdalakis.