Sport / Other Sport

ROUTE AND FORMAT

Steep challenges for 2018 Tour de France cyclists

18 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Tour de France 2017 winner Chris Froome of Britain poses with the Golden bike trophy he received during the presentation of the itinerary of the 2018 cycling race in Paris, France, October 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Tour de France 2017 winner Chris Froome of Britain poses with the Golden bike trophy he received during the presentation of the itinerary of the 2018 cycling race in Paris, France, October 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Chris Froome could face his toughest Tour de France challenge so far after organisers on Tuesday unveiled a 2018 route and format that are potentially unfavourable to the reigning champion.

The race, which will start on July 7, lacks a long, flat individual time trial where four-time winner Froome often pulverises his opponents.

Six mountain stages and four hilly stages are packed into the latter part of the Tour before it ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 29.

"It’s different every year and it’s difficult every year," Froome said. "I like the look of the Alpe d’Huez stage, for me that’s the ‘Queen’ stage on this Tour," he added, referring to the potentially decisive, gruelling climb.

Another tester will be stage nine, which follows a cobbled road to Roubaix, echoing the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic.

"It’s a massive challenge with a lot of windy, dangerous stages. I wasn’t counting on racing Paris-Roubaix this year but I’ll have to re-evaluate that now," Froome joked.

"It’s going to be a very nervous race until we reach the Alps," he said.

Mark Cavendish. Picture: REUTERS
Mark Cavendish. Picture: REUTERS

Such relentless hill and mountain terrain may well grind down Froome’s protective entourage, who have so successfully snuffed out attacks in recent Tours.

British sprinter Mark Cavendish said he was not looking to the hilly challenge.

"There’s lots of sprint opportunities early on but the second bit, I’m not really sure I’ll get that far," said the Dimension Data rider with 30 Tour de France stage wins to his name.

The much lighter Simon Yates, the 2017 winner of the white jersey for under-25 riders, had other concerns.

"I’m a very light man, so I’m not looking forward to the wind in the Vendee," the Briton said.

On top of that, teams will be allowed just eight riders in 2018 rather than the usual nine, leaving Froome less protected by his Sky teammates than he has been used to.

The 2018 route is basically split into two sections.

The first is largely flat but features a series of potentially punishing challenges.

They include a 35km team time trial on day three on windswept plains, then a Brittany run to the pretty seaside town of Quimper on day five featuring 10 hills.

The route designers have also built in two ascents of the feared Mur de Bretagne, while the cobbled road to Roubaix comes on stage eight.

When asked if the 2018 route would be tough for Sky captain Froome, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said all the riders taking part were champions. "But the winner will need the stamina to roll through windy plains and do well in the team time-trial and have enough steam to get through the mountains," Prudhomme said.

"I know of a few such specimens from the Netherlands and from Britain," he joked, without referring to Froome or the 2017 Giro d’Italia winner, Tom Dumoulin, by name.

Route designer Thierry Gouvenou said the switch between the two sections "is perhaps the greatest challenge of this Tour".

AFP

Route suits Epic man Karl Platt

The Hannele Steyn African Women’s Trophy, named after the first female winner of the Epic and one of just four people to have completed all 14 ...
Sport
28 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Wright’s win in Australian colours makes one wonder

Cycling SA is little help. South African cyclists’ own fortitude and belief gets the results
Opinion
1 month ago

Giro d’Italia breaks new ground by starting in Israel in 2018

Cycling legends Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso will join Italian and Israeli officials at a media conference in Jerusalem on Monday
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wiaan Mulder in as SA look to young ’uns
Sport / Cricket
2.
Global T20 staff in dark
Sport / Cricket
3.
United, Chelsea aim high in Europe
Sport / Soccer
4.
Damian de Allende’s big chance to jump Bok queue
Sport / Rugby
5.
Steve Hansen defends Sonny Bill
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Route suits Epic man Karl Platt
Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Wright’s win in Australian colours makes one wonder
Opinion / Columnists

Low-key response to Froome’s historic feat
Sport / Other Sport

Hatherly in Burry’s footsteps at Mountain Bike World Championships
Sport / Other Sport

Armee’s stage as Froome pulls away
Sport / Other Sport

Chris Froome closes in on Vuelta victory and a rare double
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.