Steep challenges for 2018 Tour de France cyclists

Such relentless hill and mountain terrain may well grind down Froome’s protective entourage, who have so successfully snuffed out attacks in recent Tours.

British sprinter Mark Cavendish said he was not looking to the hilly challenge.

"There’s lots of sprint opportunities early on but the second bit, I’m not really sure I’ll get that far," said the Dimension Data rider with 30 Tour de France stage wins to his name.

The much lighter Simon Yates, the 2017 winner of the white jersey for under-25 riders, had other concerns.

"I’m a very light man, so I’m not looking forward to the wind in the Vendee," the Briton said.

On top of that, teams will be allowed just eight riders in 2018 rather than the usual nine, leaving Froome less protected by his Sky teammates than he has been used to.

The 2018 route is basically split into two sections.

The first is largely flat but features a series of potentially punishing challenges.

They include a 35km team time trial on day three on windswept plains, then a Brittany run to the pretty seaside town of Quimper on day five featuring 10 hills.

The route designers have also built in two ascents of the feared Mur de Bretagne, while the cobbled road to Roubaix comes on stage eight.

When asked if the 2018 route would be tough for Sky captain Froome, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said all the riders taking part were champions. "But the winner will need the stamina to roll through windy plains and do well in the team time-trial and have enough steam to get through the mountains," Prudhomme said.

"I know of a few such specimens from the Netherlands and from Britain," he joked, without referring to Froome or the 2017 Giro d’Italia winner, Tom Dumoulin, by name.

Route designer Thierry Gouvenou said the switch between the two sections "is perhaps the greatest challenge of this Tour".

AFP