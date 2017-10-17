Azzie’s Abashiri is the latest comeback kid

Before the race, the word was that the Azzie camp would have been happy if the horse came through the race with no problems and hoped to see him running on in the closing stages. When Abashiri ran on stoutly to fill second place behind Brazuca in the 1,600m race, it was a case of patience rewarded.

Book maker reaction was swift, with Highveld bookie Lance Michael promoting Abashiri to co-favourite at 8-1 for the Sansui Summer Cup on November 25. He heads the market with Nother Russia,

with Hermoso Mundo third favourite at 10-1.

Another champion of 2016, sprinter Talktothestars, will be the star attraction at the Vaal on Tuesday, when Coenie de Beer’s speedster will take his career earnings over R2m if he can beat nine rivals in the sixth race.

Although the six-year-old’s recent third at Turffontein showed he has lost none of his pace, Tuesday’s opponents include talented performers Green Pepper, Champagne Haze and Exquisite Touch. Of this trio, only Champagne Haze has had an outing this season.

So Var — one of only two three-year-olds in the race — enjoyed an excellent two-year-old campaign and trainer Gavin van Zyl has booked top jockey Anthony Delpech for the ride on owner Michael Leaf’s Var colt.

Delpech has three other rides at the meeting and will be looking forward to partnering Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Sir David Baird for the first time in the fourth race.

The dangers to Sir David Baird include Tokyo Drift, who has been in sparkling form this term, as well as hat-trick seeking Surcharge, now reunited with Piere Strydom.

De Kock introduces another choicely bred Australian import, Afdeek, in the first race and the market will need a check for this son of Exceed And Excel. Of the runners who have raced, Red Indy makes most appeal.

Delpech and De Kock also team up in the seventh race with one-time winner Takingthepeace, but the three-year-old faces no easy task with 62kg on his back.

Punters need to include a number of runners in their permutations with Phillydelphia, Code Writer, Osculation and Varsity Prince all rating each-way chances. Irish-bred filly Martha’s Vineyard has to be on the short list of possible winners of the final leg of the Pick 6, with Emerald Bay, Blue Sage and trainer Alec Laird’s mare Hatfield Square.