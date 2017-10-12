Summerhill has much to offer at sale of youngsters

One of Tom Jones’s greatest hits was Green, Green Grass of Home and buyers at the Emperors Palace Ready To Run Sale might be humming those lyrics as they drive through the entrance of Summerhill Stud on October 25.

The Ready To Run — the brainchild about 30 years ago of the Mooi River farm’s supremo Mick Goss and the late top bloodstock consultant Chris Smith — returns to its spiritual home with 65 two-year-olds due to come under the hammer. The attendees at the first sale on the farm in 1987 included Gary Player and Mike Proctor and little did this duo know then that the concept would catch on like wildfire in SA.

Smith died in 2001 and his passing was a huge blow as he had so much more to offer.

When breeders place adverts in the racing newspaper The Sporting Post, they often refer to past champions but — in reality — what prospective buyers find more relevant is what particularly farms have achieved in the past 12 months.

Summerhill can hold its head high in this regard as — during the last season — it sent out 18 big race winners. For the record, they were Brave Mary, Champagne Haze, Anna Pavlova, Rabada, Purple Diamond, Africa Rising, Witchcraft, Intergalactic, The Elmo Effect, Heaps of Fun, Commanche Brave, Easy Street, Illitshe, Wukkin Up, No Worries, Belle Rose, Purely Atomic and Hong Kong victor Horse of Fortune.

It is an impressive list and there is every reason to expect that the youngsters on offer in 13 days’ time could also progress to great heights.

The catalogue includes the last progeny of Await The Dawn, a son of Giants Causeway, who passed away in 2014. His wins included the grade2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.