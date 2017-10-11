Sport / Other Sport

SHANGHAI MASTERS

Kyrgios repeats storming-off trick

11 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: REUTERS
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios stormed off court to loud boos midway through his opening match at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, two days after his China Open final meltdown.

The 22-year-old fumed that he was "sick of this place" and then abruptly called it quits immediately after losing the first set 7-6 on a tie-break to American Steve Johnson, having been docked a point for the second match running.

The ATP Tour said it had launched an investigation.

On Sunday Kyrgios was similarly hit with a point penalty and had a running row with the umpire in losing the final in Beijing to Rafael Nadal 6-2 6-1.

As the player exited the arena in Shanghai, a member of Kyrgios’s coaching team said the world-ranked 21 had injured his shoulder. The temperamental Australian did look in discomfort early on in the match against the unseeded Johnson.

However, Kyrgios seemed untroubled by the injury when they entered the first-set tie-break, but his temper soon got the better of him after he was angered by the unsettled crowd and the umpire.

Johnson, the officials and spectators on the outside hard court looked on in disbelief when Kyrgios decided enough was enough. It is just the latest controversy for Kyrgios, whose talent has often been betrayed by his quick-fire temper.

He hit a low point in Shanghai a year ago when he similarly left the court to jeers, having rowed with the crowd and seemingly giving up in his match against Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

The Australian was consequently suspended.

He began Tuesday’s match on his best behaviour but showed a first flash of irritation towards the end of the set, blasting a ball out of the court after he disagreed with a call.

He and Johnson went into the tie-break with signs that Kyrgios was beginning to lose his cool. It quickly boiled over when he was irked by spectators getting up during the tie-break.

"What’s happening here?" he asked, before muttering, "Exactly why I shouldn’t come here."

Kyrgios, who had gone up 3-0 in the tie-break, appeared to blame the umpire for failing to get the spectators in line and his afternoon spiralled fast when he received a point penalty.

"What is he doing? Is this normal?" Kyrgios asked somebody in the official area of the arena. "Poor officiating again," Kyrgios then complained, and added: "Sick of this place."

Johnson wrapped up the set and Kyrgios shook the hands of his opponent and the umpire — though not looking him in the eye — and left.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Morkel and Gibson due for a chat over a Cup
Sport / Cricket
2.
Baxter calls off Bafana camp early
Sport / Soccer
3.
What the Boks did right
Sport
4.
Huge improvement, but we are not satisfied, says ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Argentina on precipice as 2018 qualification ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

New world tennis No1 Simona Halep was ‘too happy to sleep’
Sport / Other Sport

Nick Kyrgios swings on song in China
Sport / Other Sport

Mama Serena to play catch-up
Sport / Other Sport

Tennis SA offers an olive branch to Anderson
Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.