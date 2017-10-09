Sport / Other Sport

New world tennis No1 Simona Halep was ‘too happy to sleep’

09 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Beijing — Simona Halep admitted she was too excited to sleep after surging to No1 in the world and said it affected her performance on Sunday when she lost the China Open final.

The 26-year-old was beaten by France’s Caroline Garcia 6-4 7-6 (7/3), a day after Halep ousted Garbine Muguruza as the top-ranked woman by reaching the Beijing final.

Halep will be confirmed on Monday as the first Romanian to top the WTA rankings.

She refused to let her defeat in the final spoil her week and admitted it had been an emotional 24 hours, during which the tennis community united to congratulate her.

"I couldn’t sleep very well," she said. "In the morning, I was like, okay, now I have to focus again, to go on court and work, which I did.

"It was very good [getting to the top ranking]. It was a very good step, important step. But still inside I was too happy."

Halep knows she will now be a target for the rest of the women’s circuit to beat. "Like I am always when I play against No1 in the world, I always want to win," she said.

