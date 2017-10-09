Lewis Hamilton can smell a fourth title after his Japanese Grand Prix win

Sunday’s win was the 61st of Hamilton’s career and third at the Suzuka circuit. It came a day after he smashed the track record to seize pole at the 5.8km track in dominant style. With the gap he now holds over Vettel, he could clinch the title as soon as the next race in Austin, Texas, on October 22.

Vettel had lined up alongside the Briton, raising the prospect of the two title rivals racing side by side to the first corner, but the Ferrari had already run into trouble before the start.

Vettel’s mechanics changed his car’s spark plug on the grid and seemed to have resolved the problem. But while he made a clean start, Hamilton chopped across to keep the lead at the first corner. Lacking power, Vettel fell back through the field before getting the call from his race engineer to retire the car.

"Of course it hurts and we’re all disappointed," said the four times world champion, who hugged his mechanics and gave the crowd a quick wave after returning to the pits. "For sure now you don’t look at the positives because it’s not the day to look at positives."

With Vettel sidelined and Mercedes back up to speed after two lacklustre weekends, Hamilton’s afternoon should have consisted of a straightforward drive to victory, but late tyre vibrations allowed Verstappen to reel him in.

For a moment it looked like the Dutchman could cause a late upset and snatch a second consecutive win to add to his triumph in Malaysia.

But with back markers between him and the chasing Red Bull, Hamilton hung on.

"The first half of the race was very well under control and the second part was a lot harder," said Hamilton. "I had massive understeer. I’m really grateful the car stuck in and I didn’t make any mistakes."

Valtteri Bottas, who started sixth due to a grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change, fought through to finish fourth for Mercedes. Fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen, also struck by a gearbox-related grid penalty, finished in fifth place.

Force India’s Esteban Ocon was sixth ahead of Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, as the Silverstone-based team came away with another strong haul of points. Kevin Magnussen was eighth ahead of Haas teammate Romain Grosjean. Brazilian Felipe Massa rounded out the top 10 for Williams.

Britain’s Jolyon Palmer completed his last race for Renault in 12th place.

