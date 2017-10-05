UK targets young fans in mood to party

London — Horse racing in England is on an "upward curve" but faces challenges in keeping both the traditionalists and the younger generation happy, a leading figure in the sport says.

Paul Fisher, CE of Jockey Club Racecourses, which is responsible for blue riband events such as the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National, said it was essential to maintain the centuries-old history and heritage of the "Sport of Kings".

Fisher said racecourses had introduced "funky food" and post-meeting concerts that had helped bring in younger people but the challenge was to transform them from social racegoers to racing fans.

"The great thing is we have a unique demographic in racing with a 55-45 male-female split," Fisher told the Leaders Week conference in London.

"Like every sport, we are chasing the younger fan and we have got to give the 20-to 30-year-olds what they want.