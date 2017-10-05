Sport / Other Sport

Swedish star Henrik Stenson back for Sun City tourney

‘The Gary Player Country Club is a fantastic place to play golf‚’ says golf star Stenson

05 October 2017 - 05:30 David Isaacson
Henrik Stenson. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Swedish star Henrik Stenson will return to the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from November 9-12‚ trying to win his second crown there after his 2008 success.

Stenson‚ the 2016 Open champion‚ joins defending champion Alex Noren in the penultimate tournament of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

"The Gary Player Country Club is a fantastic place to play golf‚ and I’m looking forward to getting back to Sun City this year [2017]‚" Stenson said.

Also confirmed for the tournament are Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn‚ another former winner of the event‚ and Louis Oosthuizen‚ the 2010 Open champion.

TimesLIVE

