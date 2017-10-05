Swedish star Henrik Stenson will return to the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from November 9-12‚ trying to win his second crown there after his 2008 success.

Stenson‚ the 2016 Open champion‚ joins defending champion Alex Noren in the penultimate tournament of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

"The Gary Player Country Club is a fantastic place to play golf‚ and I’m looking forward to getting back to Sun City this year [2017]‚" Stenson said.

Also confirmed for the tournament are Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn‚ another former winner of the event‚ and Louis Oosthuizen‚ the 2010 Open champion.

