Comrades Marathon sells out — so 1,500 more spots are now available

The entry cap for the Comrades Marathon has been increased by 1,500 after unprecedented demand saw the initial offering of 20‚000 spots for the 2018 run snapped up by Wednesday night.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said in a statement on Thursday morning that the cap had been raised to 21‚500‚ adding that this was possible without compromising the safety or comfort of runners.

Entries opened on September 1 and are set to close on November 30. But CMA race director Rowyn James said the new finish at the Moses Mabhida stadium, as well as an increased social media campaign, had seen the 20‚000 target reached earlier than before.

"We have decided to extend the entry process to include 1,500 more entries for next year’s down run‚" he said in the statement. "This decision has been taken with due consideration to the integrity of the event."