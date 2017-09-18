Sport / Other Sport

World-title boxing: Drawn Golovkin-Alvar fight raises eyebrows

18 September 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Gennady Golovkin (green trunks) and Canelo Alvarez (blue trunks) fight during the world middleweight boxing championship in Las Vegas, the US, on Saturday. Picture: JOE CAMPOREALE/USA TODAY
Gennady Golovkin (green trunks) and Canelo Alvarez (blue trunks) fight during the world middleweight boxing championship in Las Vegas, the US, on Saturday. Picture: JOE CAMPOREALE/USA TODAY

Las Vegas — Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fought to a controversial draw in their long-awaited middleweight world-title bout here on Saturday.

Kazakh Golovkin and Mexican Alvarez each got the nod from one judge, while the third declared it a draw. Golovkin, who landed more punches overall, remains unbeaten and retains his middleweight WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO belts.

Golovkin started cautiously but had the edge in the middle rounds as the fight heated up and started to live up to its hype, eventually turning into a brutal and memorable encounter.

Alvarez finished with a flurry as the capacity crowd cheered him on. All three judges gave the Mexican the last three rounds.

Golovkin landed more punches over the 12 rounds and was ahead 218 to 169 overall by an unofficial count.

Both boxers said they were keen to fight again.

"Yes, of course, if the people want it," said Alvarez.

"Look at my belts. I’m still the champion," he said. "Of course, I want a rematch."

While many experts gave Golovkin the edge, the scorecard of the judge that awarded it to Alvarez 118-110 immediately raised eyebrows.

Another judge scored the fight 115-113 to Golovkin, while the third had it a 114-114 draw. The result was roundly booed.

The two best middleweights and two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport offered contrasting styles.

Golovkin mostly occupied the centre of the ring, while Alvarez was more comfortable near the ropes, content for the most part to counterpunch.

Golovkin had an edge in jabs, but neither fighter could deliver a knockout.

The result leaves Golovkin with a 37-0-1 career record, while Alvarez is 49-1-2.

Although Golovkin came in as champion, he accepted a smaller guarantee, reportedly $3m to Alvarez’s $5m.

Reuters

TRENDING: Finally, a fight worth the hype

Golovkin vs Álvarez could be the match that delivers a spectacle worth watching
News & Fox
4 days ago

Mayweather proves boxing is the ultimate contact sport

For months, the charismatic McGregor had boasted he would knock out Mayweather and his legions of loyal fans believed every word
Sport
21 days ago

The big fight countdown

Mayweather and McGregor trade taunts as fans flock to Las Vegas strip for richest bout in boxing history
Sport
25 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Boks in 57 shades of All Black
Sport / Rugby
2.
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton makes hay ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Ethiopians lead the pack in Mother City
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Four-goal United join City at top
Sport / Soccer
5.
Dale Steyn opts to go ‘clubbing’
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

TRENDING: Finally, a fight worth the hype
News & Fox / Trending

Mayweather proves boxing is the ultimate contact sport
Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.