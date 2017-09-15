Sport / Other Sport

Giro d’Italia breaks new ground by starting in Israel in 2018

15 September 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
The Giro d’Italia would begin in Israel in 2018, the first time one of cycling’s three major races will start outside Europe, the country said on Thursday.

Israeli sports minister Miri Regev’s spokesman confirmed the start, and said details would be announced on Monday.

"We are proud to host in Israel any international competition and of course the Giro, which is an important competition with the world’s best riders," the spokesman said.

Hosting the race’s start is a major sporting coup for Israel.

The Giro has started outside Italy in the past, but never outside Europe. The Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana have also never begun outside Europe.

Cycling legends Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso will join Italian and Israeli officials at a media conference in Jerusalem on Monday.

AFP

