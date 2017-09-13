Hamilton seeks hat-trick but wary of Ferrari

Singapore — Lewis Hamilton arrives in Singapore as Formula One leader and the season’s first back-to-back winner, but Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel could dash the Mercedes driver’s hopes of a third win in a row on Sunday.

Hamilton led teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant one-two at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago to take his second successive win from a record 69th pole position.

Vettel trailed home in third place, more than half a minute behind the Briton, and lost the overall lead he had enjoyed all season with Hamilton now three points clear with seven races remaining.

Now Mercedes are braced for a Ferrari backlash at the Marina Bay street circuit.

"Singapore will be a different story but it’s better to go there in the lead than behind," the team’s nonexecutive chairman, Niki Lauda, told Reuters after the Monza race.

Hamilton also expects a closer battle.

"I think the learning from these two weeks should hopefully put us in a better position for Singapore," he told reporters. "But I think Ferrari are going to be quick there. They’re rapid through the medium-and low-speed sections of the circuits."

The tight twists of the Singapore track, which has the most corners of any circuit on the calendar, should play to Ferrari’s strengths. The Italian team, now 62 points behind Mercedes in the team standings, have been dominant in 2017 at similar venues, such as Monaco and Hungary, scoring one-two finishes at both.