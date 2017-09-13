Sport / Other Sport

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Hamilton seeks hat-trick but wary of Ferrari

13 September 2017 - 17:58 Agency Staff
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel on friendlier terms before the bust-up in Baku. Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Singapore — Lewis Hamilton arrives in Singapore as Formula One leader and the season’s first back-to-back winner, but Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel could dash the Mercedes driver’s hopes of a third win in a row on Sunday.

Hamilton led teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant one-two at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago to take his second successive win from a record 69th pole position.

Vettel trailed home in third place, more than half a minute behind the Briton, and lost the overall lead he had enjoyed all season with Hamilton now three points clear with seven races remaining.

Now Mercedes are braced for a Ferrari backlash at the Marina Bay street circuit.

"Singapore will be a different story but it’s better to go there in the lead than behind," the team’s nonexecutive chairman, Niki Lauda, told Reuters after the Monza race.

Hamilton also expects a closer battle.

"I think the learning from these two weeks should hopefully put us in a better position for Singapore," he told reporters. "But I think Ferrari are going to be quick there. They’re rapid through the medium-and low-speed sections of the circuits."

The tight twists of the Singapore track, which has the most corners of any circuit on the calendar, should play to Ferrari’s strengths. The Italian team, now 62 points behind Mercedes in the team standings, have been dominant in 2017 at similar venues, such as Monaco and Hungary, scoring one-two finishes at both.

Hamilton marks 200th race with win in Belgium

With eight races remaining, four-time champion Vettel has 220 points and Hamilton 213
16 days ago

Hamilton and Mercedes also have a chequered history in Singapore, even if now retired 2016 champion teammate Nico Rosberg won there in 2016.

The Briton is one of only four drivers to have won the race since it joined the calendar in 2008 but Hamilton has only two wins there to Vettel’s four.

The German, the most successful driver around the city-state’s floodlit streets, scored the last of those for Ferrari in 2015, when Mercedes failed to finish on the podium.

"In 2015, Singapore provided us with one of the most painful experiences in recent seasons, so we rolled up the sleeves and managed to bounce back with a great win last year," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

"But notwithstanding that success, this is a circuit we have found difficult to master."

Red Bull, who took Vettel to three of his wins, boast the best record of all teams in Singapore and see this weekend’s race as a real opportunity.

"I believe Singapore is one of our best chances of a win in the second half of the season," said Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

"I’ve started second and finished second at this track in the last two years, with the fastest lap both times, so my aim this year is to start on pole and try to go one better in the race."

All eyes will also be on McLaren, with a split from engine partner Honda and a new relationship with Renault to be announced imminently.

Reuters

‘Mercedes power better than Ferrari’

Hamilton overtakes Vettel to lead Formula One with victory at the prancing bull’s home circuit
9 days ago

No letting up from Hamilton at Spa

The Belgian Grand Prix took place this past weekend after a month’s break of the championship, while local driver sprints to victory in Hungary
13 days ago

Championship lead now on the line for Vettel

The Ferrari driver is only seven points clear of Lewis Hamilton, which is the difference between first and second place
13 days ago

