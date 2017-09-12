Gutted yet pleased, Anderson looks ahead after US Open final loss

New York — Kevin Anderson says do not count him out just yet even after an impressive two-week run to his first Grand Slam final ended in failure by losing to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final.

The big-serving South African fell to the top-ranked Spaniard 6-3 6-3 6-4, never managing a break-point chance in falling to 0-5 lifetime versus the 16-time Slam winner.

"I’d love to build on these two weeks," Anderson said. "It was very difficult, but I was able to find my way into the finals. I’ll work very hard to hopefully give myself another opportunity."

Sad yet bolstered, an Anderson who has worked to be more emotional in matches was of two minds after finishing.

"It’s a bit of both. It’s a tough loss, but it was obviously a great experience. A lot of talk about enjoying the experience and stuff. It was very tough, but definitely a part of that were a few moments that were pretty special. There were a few lessons I learned from him. I think a lot of the good memories will definitely surface."