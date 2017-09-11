Nothing easy about my straight-sets win over Anderson, says Nadal

New York — Rafa Nadal has long been king of the Paris clay but he was just as dominant on New York hardcourt on Sunday as he collected grand slam title number 16 with a clinical demolition of Kevin Anderson in the US Open final.

The Spaniard insists nothing comes easy to him on any court but scanning his list of grand slam final triumphs one would be hard-pressed to find anything more comprehensive than this 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 6-2 6-3 6-1 thrashing of Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in June or the 6-1 6-3 6-0 win over Roger Federer in 2008 that earned him another of his 10 French Open crowns might have been more ruthless, but they were no more complete.

While his battling South African opponent kept the contest from being a complete blowout, there was never a single moment when Nadal was under threat.

Despite being one of biggest servers on the ATP Tour, Anderson was unable make a dent in Nadal’s defence and he managed not a single break point in his maiden grand slam final.