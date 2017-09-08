Venus leads as US women rule at Flushing Meadows

New York — For the first time since 1981, the US Open women’s semifinals will be an all-American affair, with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and three first-Slam-title hopefuls in the mix.

Williams, seeking her third US Open crown after 2000 and 2001, will face Sloane Stephens, while 20th seed CoCo Vandeweghe and 15th seed Madison Keys collide in Thursday’s matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the winners meeting on Saturday for the championship.

"It’s pretty awesome," said Keys after completing the foursome with a 6-3 6-3 victory on Wednesday over Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi.

"I thought it would be a really special moment. I’m happy I helped out and got my name in there," she said.