Sport / Other Sport

VUELTA A ESPANA

Armee’s stage as Froome pulls away

Chris Froome is now a huge favourite to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year

08 September 2017 - 08:09 Agency Staff
Chris Froome. Picture: REUTERS
Chris Froome. Picture: REUTERS

Santo Toribio de Liebana — Chris Froome extended his Vuelta a Espana lead over Vincenzo Nibali to 1min 37sec on Thursday as Belgium’s Sander Armee claimed the 18th stage.

Armee edged out Alexey Lutsenko and Giovanni Visconti in a time of 4hr 9min 39sec for the 169km ride from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liebana as the general classification favourites allowed an early 20-strong breakaway group to fight for the stage win.

Over 10min back on Armee, Froome staved off a series of attacks in the chasing group with the help of his Sky teammates before accelerating himself in the final 600m to leave Nibali trailing.

, and the first since the Vuelta was moved to after the Tour in the cycling calendar back in 1995.

The four-time Tour winner had lost 42sec to Nibali on Wednesday as he paid for his efforts in winning the individual time trial a day earlier.

However, Froome made amends as only Alberto Contador and Michael Woods could stay with his attack on a category three climb to the finish.

In his final race before retirement, Contador remains fifth overall, but edged 4sec closer to a place on the podium, 1min 17sec behind Wilco Kelderman.

Fabio Aru, the 2015 Vuelta champion, gained 12sec on the Froome group to move up to eighth overall.

Another undulating route awaits in Friday’s 149.7km 19th stage from Caso to Gijon.

• Dutch rider Lars Boom took the overall lead in the Tour of Britain after winning Thursday’s stage five time trial.

The Lotto NL-Jumbo rider, who won the race in 2011, timed 19min 2sec around the 16km route in the coastal town of Clacton-on-Sea.

Teammate Victor Campenaerts of Belgium was second, 6sec slower.

AFP

Vincenzo Nibali gets a nibble at Chris Froome’s Vuelta lead

Chris Froome has looked assured in his bid to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year
Sport
1 day ago

Chris Froome closes in on Vuelta victory and a rare double

Froome wants to be the first rider in 39 years to win the Tour de France and the Vuelta in the same season
Sport
2 days ago

Chris Froome extends his lead

Froome beat Dutchman Wilco Kelderman and Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali to finish 14sec behind Lopez
Sport
8 days ago

Polish rider Tomasz Marczynski wins stage as Froome holds lead

Polish rider Tomasz Marczynski earned his first stage win at a Grand Tour by outsprinting two rivals at the finish
Sport
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Joseph Lamptey’s long history of disputed ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Coetzee goes for consistency in Springbok squad ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
De Sa and Middendorp contenders to coach ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Australia’s batting fragility a worry
Sport / Cricket
5.
Venus leads as US women rule at Flushing Meadows
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.