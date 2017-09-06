Chris Froome closes in on Vuelta victory and a rare double

Madrid — Chris Froome stormed to victory in the stage 16 individual time trial of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, extending his overall lead to almost two minutes.

The Team Sky rider finished the 40.2km run from Circuito de Navarra to Logrono in 47min, adding 57sec to his lead over his main rival, Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali, who is now 1:58 back.

Froome finished 29sec ahead of the day’s second-placed rider, Dutchman Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb.

Kelderman’s reward for a fine performance was to move onto the podium in the overall classification, behind Froome and Nibali.

Froome is bidding to become the first rider in 39 years to win the Tour de France and the Vuelta in the same season.