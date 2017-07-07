In 2016, Athletics SA tried to assemble a squad too late into the season‚ by which time athletes were deep into their training and racing schedules and they were unable to qualify a team for the Rio Olympics.

In 2017, they scheduled the national championships for the same weekend as the World Relays in Bahamas‚ a qualifying event in London. Athletics SA wanted the top athletes to do the relays‚ but the athletes opted to compete at the South African competition using the hashtag #FillUpPotch.

To date‚ the top sprinters have not been free at the same time to run in the same relay qualification efforts.

Co-ordinating the relay is an administration task‚ but this week the question was thrown at Van Niekerk.

"How do I explain that?" the Olympic 400m champion initially responded. "I guess we as a country haven’t had the opportunities that we’d like and I think we just need to find a way to gel and find some chemistry and get to know each others’ schedules.

"There’s been too many clashes to when we can run as a team together because everyone is focused on qualifying and getting into major competitions."

Many athletes are still trying to qualify for London before the window closes on July 23. But that task is more difficult for South African track and field competitors because Athletics SA is imposing qualifying criteria tougher than those stipulated by the IAAF.

So far, 19 athletes have met Athletics SA’s standards‚ but 17 are in no man’s land‚ having attained the IAAF criteria‚ meaning they must battle for selection instead of priming themselves for London.