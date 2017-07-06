Jockey Delpech on course for monster month

Despite only finishing fourth in the Vodacom Durban July, this month should be a memorable one for 48-year-old Seychelles-born jockey Anthony Delpech.

Last Saturday he continued his successful association with top filly Bela-Bela with victory in the Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes, telling trainer Justin Snaith the grey "had never felt better".

Delpech, who holds the record for the most wins in a season (334), looks certain to be crowned champion jockey at the end of July as he is 30 winners ahead of his nearest rival.

It does not mean Delpech is taking his foot off the gas as he travels to the Vaal on Thursday with a number of chances of adding to his seasonal tally.

In the third race, trainer Gavin van Zyl’s two-year-old Pilgrim’s Progress is likely to be sent off favourite, but the addition of blinkers could serve as a boost for Delpech’s year-older mount Balclutha.

The French-bred filly Vul Indlela is also worth including in place-accumulator perms as the four-year-old probably needed her recent outing.

Although Nephrite can finish in the money for Delpech in the fourth race, the top choice for this 1,400m event has to be Sean Tarry’s runner Machismo. The four-year-old looked unlucky not to win last time and can defy top weight of 61 kg.

Nephrite’s stablemate Barbados Cruise also holds each-way claims in the fifth race with the three-year-old bidding to complete a hat-trick, but Gavin Lerena’s well-drawn mount Sergeant Pepper appeals more.

Others to consider in a wide-open handicap are Houston Rocket, Commodore Al, Inn A Million and Tyrone Zackey’s four-year-old Gentleman Only.

Silken, Delpech’s ride in the sixth race, has questions to answer following a disappointing run over 2,400m last time out. Trainer Ormond Ferraris brings his filly back to a shorter trip on Thursday on which she can turn in an improved effort. Another of Lerena’s mounts, Flipflash, has to be on the short list of possible winners as Johan Janse van Vuuren has his stable in hot form and saddled a double at Greyville on Saturday.

The three-year-old Flipflash is stepping up to 2,000m on Thursday, yet there is no doubt she has ability and a second career win looks like a distinct possibility for her.

September Bloom has been placed in each of her last three starts and is overdue for a visit to the winner’s box, while Peg O’ My Heart could be a threat jumping from pole position.

Silken’s stablemate American Tiger should run well for Delpech in the seventh race if he repeats his latest solid run over 1,800m. The gelding’s chief rivals could be badly drawn William Grace, Patric and top-weight, Urban Myth.

Winning Sister, a stablemate of Balclutha, looks trainer Joe Soma’s best chance of a winner at the meeting and his filly should go close in the final leg of the Pick 6.

Punters who like to take the exacta bet should consider boxing Delpech’s mount with Polly Wolly Doodle, Monarch Air and Return To Power.