Anderson advances, Murray marches on

London — SA’s Kevin Anderson cruised into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday, defeating Andreas Seppi 6-3 7-6 6-4.

The big-serving Anderson was far too strong for the Italian in the match that lasted an hour and 43 minutes.

Earlier in the week, Anderson had beaten Spain’s Ferna-ndo Verdasco in the first round.

Anderson’s best result at Wimbledon came in 2014 and 2015 when he reached the fourth round.

He has now improved his overall Wimbledon win/loss record to 11-8.

Defending champion, Briton Andy Murray, outclassed German maverick Dustin Brown 6-3 6-2 6-2 in an entertaining match of exhibition-style shots to maintain his record of always having reached at least round three at Wimbledon.

Brown, ranked 97th in the world, was a potentially tricky opponent having beaten twice champion Rafa Nadal in the second round in 2015.

Despite being moved around the court by a barrage of drop shots and lobs from Brown, world No1 Murray only rarely showed signs of the sore hip that had been troubling him.

The top seed’s win was greeted by huge cheers from the home crowd who are hoping to see the 30-year-old twice champion become the first British player to retain a Grand Slam title since Fred Perry in the 1930s.

Another home favourite, Johanna Konta, needed three hours and 10 minutes to see off 21-year-old Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 in the second round.

Konta, the sixth seed, reached the third round for the first time in six appearances at the tournament.

