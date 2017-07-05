Anderson’s path opens up in Wimbledon

SA’s Kevin Anderson had a significant hurdle removed from his path to reaching the second week of Wimbledon on Monday when No6 seed Stan Wawrinka crashed out.

Anderson was on course to meet Wawrinka in the third round, until the Swiss bowed out late on day one.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka was struggling with a knee injury. He was shown no mercy by Russian opponent Daniil Medvedev, who won 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 to remove one of the favourites.

Unseeded Anderson, playing on court 18, bludgeoned evergreen Spaniard Fernando Verdasco into submission with rocket serving and heavy ground strokes on his way to a 2-6 7-6 7-6 6-3 win.

Anderson, 31, has always had the game to succeed on grass but injuries have plagued his career. On the evidence of his first-round performance, he is a dangerous floater in the draw.

While no one outside his immediate camp seriously sees Anderson as a potential Wimbledon champion, few players in the draw will relish a match-up against the 2.03m giant.

Anderson served at an astonishing 76% first-serve success ratio, with an average first-serve speed of 197km/h, allowing him to win 80% of the points on his first serve.

If he keeps up those numbers, breaking him could prove to be hard work.

Anderson fired down 25 aces and only four double faults against Verdasco, as well as 58 clean winners.

The South African now faces Italy’s Andreas Seppi in round two on Wednesday as he looks to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.