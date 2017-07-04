Stanley bags his first triumph in five years

Potomac — Kyle Stanley saved par on the first sudden-death play-off hole to beat Charles Howell III and capture the Quicken Loans National on Sunday for his first victory in five years.

Stanley and fellow American Howell, paired in the final round, shot matching four-under-par 66s to reach the top of the leaderboard at seven under. Playing the par-4 18th hole in their play-off, each missed the green with his second shot. But after Howell misfired on a 10-foot par putt, Stanley sank his short attempt to claim his second career PGA Tour triumph.

"It means a lot, it’s hard to put into words right now," said Stanley, whose previous victory was at the Phoenix Open in 2012. "[This win] is confirmation we’ve been working on the right things and if anything will make me a little bit hungrier to get to work," he said.

The TPC Potomac in Maryland was softened by rain and endured a five-minute storm delay late in the day, making the final round a scramble featuring several contenders.

World No9 Rickie Fowler fired a 65 and tied for third at five under alongside Scotland’s Martin Laird. Fowler shot nine birdies but was undone by a double bogey on the par-4 14th, one of the easiest holes on the course. "Fourteen cost me a good shot to get in good position in the clubhouse," he said. "There are a couple swings I’d like to have back."

