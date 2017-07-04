SA’s record-breaking running ‘Grande Dame’

Deirdre Larkin breezes through Johannesburg’s suburbs most mornings, her white hair buffeted by the wind as she runs her 8km training course.

At 85 years old, this retired concert pianist who only began running in later life, can finish a half-marathon in just more than two hours and holds the world record time for her age.

"Before I turned 78, the last time I ran was in college, and I was really bad," Larkin said, standing in her home in front of a wall of medals recognising her athletic feats.

Stopping for selfies with children and to offer her fellow runners encouragement, Larkin has become a major draw at the races she runs.

"As people pass me, because most people pass me, they greet me and say ‘hello — I saw you on TV!’ Otherwise we don’t really talk for any length of time because you need your breath," she said following a 10km race in Pretoria.

Her late fame as a runner has come as a surprise for the pianist who arrived in SA from Britain in 1970.

Shortly after 2000, Larkin’s doctor diagnosed her with osteoporosis, which she was unable to treat with medication or injections.

Then in 2010, one of her four children moved into her home in Randburg, where she has been dubbed by local media the "Grande Dame of Randburg".

"My son ran three times a week. I said I’d join him. When I started, I was walking three steps, running three, walking three," she recalled.

Seven short years later, her running had been transformed.

In May, she was invited to compete in Switzerland, where she completed a half-marathon race in two hours five minutes, setting a world record for her age group.

"Running in Geneva was absolute magic, the race itself was lovely.

"It was flat, you started in the gardens, you came to the fields and you ran alongside the lake," she said.

To stay in shape, Larkin adheres to a strict regimen — no sugar, salt or coffee and a 5am start every day for training.

In 2016, she ran 65 races, including several 21km half-marathons. "There’s always an element of disbelief," Larkin said. "I can’t believe I’ve done it. But my body tells me the next day I certainly did it.

"My blood goes around my body much quicker, I don’t feel cold, I can feel all the muscles in my body — I never knew I’ve got so many muscles. I feel much more alive."

Once her gruelling morning training routine is complete, Larkin does not take time to rest. Jumping into her small yellow car, she heads to a private college in the north of the city to give piano lessons.

Still dressed in her pink and blue running shoes, but having swapped her shorts for trousers, Larkin puts a teenage girl through her paces while wielding a conductor’s baton. The former concert pianist does not allow a single error to go unmentioned, but still congratulates the pupil on her progress.

"After lessons, I’m usually very exhausted," said 17-year-old student Vuyo Tshwele, as she paused between scales.

"It reminds me that I can do whatever I want to do because she’s defying all the odds."

Every week about 30 students gather to learn from Larkin’s experience, formed over many years of performing in concerts in Austria and Britain, as well as SA.

Despite preparing to turn 86 in September, Larkin has no intention of slowing down.

"I can imagine a life without running, but it’s a kind of slow death," she said.

"I’m going to run as long as I can — even if I only have one leg, I’ll manage."

AFP