Huge rise in Durban July figures

Pick 6: this pool achieved a net of just under R12.1m;

Quartet: this pool reached a huge R19.1m, far exceeding the prediction of R15m;

The win pool topped the R11.6m mark.

"I am excited that the new initiative to guarantee pools for the Pick 6 and Quartet worked wonders," Moodley said.

These figures are good news for JSE-listed Phumelela Gaming and Leisure whose profits are driven by tote turnover.

Although bookies were certainly smiling after the July win by Marinaresco, who returned R23 for a win on the tote, there was one result that delighted punters — Bela Bela’s win in the R1m Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes. Anthony Delpech, disappointed that he only finished fourth in the July, had an armchair ride as the daughter of Dynasty strode home to her seventh win and took her earnings to R2.58m.

This may not have been the last appearance of the popular grey filly as Carl de Vos, from Varsfontein Stud, who owns the filly, said later that "there may be something left for her before the end of the season".

"Delpech said she has never felt so good. The way she won was really impressive. But why should we push her? She has done all we have asked of her," said De Vos. Asked if they had decided which stallion Bela-Bela would visit when she retires to stud, he said: "Captain Al doesn’t cover maiden mares, so we may consider Gimmethegreenlight or Judpot. These are collective decisions which will be made in due course."

Bela-Bela was bred at Cheveley Stud and bought by Varsfontein for R1.4m at the Bloodstock SA Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston.