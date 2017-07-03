Murray fit to defend title, women’s Wimbledon wide open

London — Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defence on Monday after confirming his recovery from a hip injury that has disrupted his preparation for this year’s tournament.

"It’s felt much better the last few days," the world No1 told a media conference on Sunday.

"If I feel like I do today, I’ll be fine to play the tournament. I’ll be fine to play seven matches."

Murray, who is due to play Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, in the Centre Court opener on Monday, said he felt no lasting effects from the injury that caused him to pull out of two exhibition matches at London’s Hurlingham Club last week.

"I’ve had hip problems since I was very young," said the Scot, who added that he had benefited from several days’ rest.

"It’s not something new to me. It’s just been very sore the last few weeks. It was giving me quite a lot of trouble moving to certain shots and getting into certain positions.

"This is an extremely important tournament, so you worry a little bit. It’s a little bit stressful if you can’t practise for a few days," Murray said.

"You really want to be preparing, training as much as you can to get ready and make you feel better, especially when you hadn’t had any matches."

Murray confirmed media reports that he and his wife Kim were expecting their second child, but said it would not distract him from his title defence.

"We’re both obviously very happy and looking forward to it," he said. "I’ve had family the whole time I’ve been playing tennis, so yeah, I’ll be fine dealing with that. It’s certainly not a distraction in the slightest."

Murray, who has won Wimbledon twice in the past four years and reached at least the quarterfinals every year since 2008, is attempting to successfully defend a Grand Slam title for the first time.

"Hopefully I’m able to deal with things better this time round," said Murray, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2012.

"Once you get out there, I don’t feel like I’m coming in trying to defend something. I’m going out there trying to win Wimbledon again. I want to try to win the competition."

This year the odds appear more stacked against him after a season disrupted by a series of minor problems including chest infections, elbow problems, flu and shingles.

• With Serena Williams preparing for the birth of her first child and Maria Sharapova sidelined by a thigh injury, the race to be crowned Wimbledon champion is the most wide open in a generation.

It is a chance for the sport’s less heralded names to seize the spotlight, as Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko showed with her unexpected breakthrough triumph at the French Open.

Ostapenko, 20, shot up to 13th in the world from 47th after coming from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Simona Halep in the Roland Garros final.

Second seed Halep is still struggling to come to terms with her failure to win her first Grand Slam tournament.

World No1 Angelique Kerber, who starts against Irina Falconi, needs to improve dramatically after making unwanted history when her defeat against Ekaterina Makarova turned her into the first top-ranked woman in the Open era to fall in the opening round at Roland Garros.

If Petra Kvitova gets her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish for a third time, it would complete a fairytale comeback for the Czech following the horrific hand injury she sustained while being attacked by a knife-wielding burglar in her home in December.

Reuters, AFP