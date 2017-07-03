Punters in shock after outsider wins

While the plaudits go to Candice Bass-Robinson for saddling a Vodacom Durban July winner in her first season as a trainer, pundits and punters were left in a state of utter disbelief in Durban on Saturday.

The reason? The winner, Marinaresco, had beaten only three home in June’s 14-runner Gold Challenge and, as a result, drifted to 20-1 in the betting. The tote returned R23 for a win on the four-year-old son of Silvano who had finished runner-up in 2016’s race.

The vets could find nothing amiss with Marinaresco after the Gold Challenge, but the stipes need to have another look at the way the horse was ridden to determine if it had been given every chance of gaining the best possible placing.

Marinaresco saved the day for bookies with his narrow defeat of the two fancied three-year-olds, Al Sahem and Edict Of Nantes. They would have incurred heavy losses if either horse had won.

This was the first Durban July runner for 42-year-old Bass-Robinson, whose father Mike Bass had won the Durban July three times with Trademark (2001), Dunford (2005) and Pocket Power (2008).

In fact, Saturday was very much an action-replay of Pocket Power’s win as the four-year-old — bred at Mauritzfontein Stud and purchased at the National Yearling Sales for R1.3m — carried the same famous colours as Bass’s former champion, one of the most popular horses to race in SA in the last 20 years.

Winning jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe, who won on Pocket Power in 2008, was understandably ecstatic with the win and said: "When I gave him a tap, he just took off."

Sean Tarry’s three-year-old Al Sahem was the choice of the majority of pundits and he just failed to give the champion trainer his third winner in the race. Jockey S’manga Khumalo — bidding for his second Durban July win — rode for all he was worth in the final 200m but was still a head behind Marinaresco at the line.

Although Edict Of Nantes, winner of the Daily News 2000, did not enjoy a clear passage in the straight, Brett Crawford’s charge has enjoyed a successful season and earned the third cheque of R400,000.

As suggested here on Friday, Nightingale, the mount of Anthony Delpech, appealed as a good place bet and the stablemate of the winner did not let her supporters down, finishing fourth in a dead-heat with the outsider Krambambuli.