Two character traits have contributed to the success of Wayde van Niekerk‚ according to a former world champion sprinter.

One is that Van Niekerk prefers to challenge himself rather than focus on the rivals around him and the other is he thrives on the big stage.

Mathew Quinn‚ who tipped Van Niekerk to beat the 300m world best held by Michael Johnson this week‚ says the speedster "runs for himself‚ to challenge himself".

He did not want to beat 400m rivals Kirani James and LaShawn Merritt, "he wants to give his best. Constantly test his limits. He just happens to smash everyone when testing himself‚" said Quinn‚ a 4x100m relay gold medallist at the 2001 World Championships.

In the space of 19 days Van Niekerk has run personal bests over three distances: the 200m (19.84sec South African record and world lead in Jamaica)‚ 100m (9.94sec in Slovenia) and most recently the 30.81 300m in the Czech Republic.