Jockey Muzi Yeni saddles up for July race glory

Four years ago S’manga Khumalo made history when he became the first black jockey to win the Vodacom Durban July. Muzi Yeni will try to emulate that feat when he rides Ten Gun Salute in SA’s most famous race at Greyville on Saturday.

The number of different horses who have topped the betting boards for the race will have confused both pundits and punters, yet Ten Gun Salute — available at 40-1 when the first market was formed — rates a good each-way wager with the tote paying six places.

Like 2016’s winner, The Conglomerate, Ten Gun Salute is an Aussie import and he booked his place in the R4.25m race when winning the Betting World 1900. His trainer, Duncan Howells, detected a back problem in his previous unplaced but it responded to treatment.

Khumalo has a very real chance of following up his 2013 success on Heavy Metal as he partners the talented three-year-old Al Sahem for champion trainer Sean Tarry.

It is mind-boggling that the Randjesfontein trainer’s runners have amassed more than R32m in stake money this season.

The worry is whether Al Sahem might be feeling the effects of four hard races. If that proves to be the case, Tarry has strong back-up in the form of filly Safe Harbour.