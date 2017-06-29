Roger Federer poised for Wimbledon title record

With rivals Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in slumps of varying lengths and degrees of seriousness, and Rafael Nadal fretting over whether or not his knees will bear the stress of the grass courts, it is Federer who is in the box seat.

Federer, who captured a fifth Australian Open in January, will go into Wimbledon buoyed by a ninth title on the grass of Halle.

His final demolition of Alexander Zverev, who is 15 years his junior, came just a week after he marked his return from a 10-week break by losing in the first round in Stuttgart.

It was his first defeat in an opening round on his favourite surface since his loss to Mario Ancic at Wimbledon in 2002.

However, Federer believes his Stuttgart setback came at the right time ahead of Wimbledon.

"I was doubting myself a little bit, I must admit, because losing in the opening round for the first time in 15 years on grass was always going to shake me a little bit and it did," said Federer, who has lost two matches all year.

"So I’m happy to react right away and remind myself I actually can play well on grass."

For tennis storylines of 2017, Federer shares top billing with Nadal after the Spaniard defied the doubters to win a 10th French Open. That took him to 15 Grand Slam titles, one ahead of Sampras and just three behind Federer.

But for Nadal, Wimbledon has always been bittersweet.

He was champion in 2008 — when he beat Federer in a final widely regarded as the greatest of all played — and in 2010 and finished as runner-up in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

Injury forced him to skip Wimbledon in 2009 and 2016 while in the years 2012-2015 he lost to Lukas Rosol (world ranked No100), Steve Darcis (135), Nick Kyrgios (144) and Dustin Brown (102). A fourth-round run in 2014 represents his best effort in recent years.

Nadal admits that if he suffers a new problem with his knees on the Wimbledon grass, where the lower bounce of the ball piles more pressure on the legs and joints, his visit to London may again be short-lived.

"If I have pain in the knees, then I know from experience that it’s almost impossible," said the 31-year-old.

Defending champion Murray is fresh off a first-round exit at Queen’s at the hands of Australian Jordan Thompson. The world No1 has failed to get past the second round in three of his last four tournaments.

Short of grass court exposure, Murray headed to the Hurlingham Club in London for an exhibition tournament.

Equally desperate for game time is Djokovic, the three-time Wimbledon champion who travelled to Eastbourne hoping the sea air might breathe life into a career which is in free fall.

The Serb was on top of the world about a year ago when he arrived at Wimbledon with all four Grand Slams under his belt. However, a third-round loss to Sam Querrey set him on a slide which has been more or less constant since.

His ranking has slipped from one to four and he has parted with coaches Boris Becker and Marian Vajda.

The jury is still out on his decision to hire Andre Agassi while his quarterfinal loss at Roland Garros to Dominic Thiem was his first in straight sets at the Majors in four years.

The 6-0 "bagel" in the third set was the first time he had suffered such indignity in 12 years.

Wimbledon starts on July 3 with the final on July 16.

